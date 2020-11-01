W.Va. DHHR issues daily COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 1, 2020, there have been 785,622 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 24,883 total cases and 457 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Hampshire County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County, November 1, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County, November 1, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, November 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Upshur County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wyoming County, November 1, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

Additional testing will be held Monday, November 2 in Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Harrison, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Cabell County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, November 2, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, November 2, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Harrison County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Lincoln County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Mingo County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) AND 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV

Monroe County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ritchie County, November 2, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, November 2, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV, Pre-registration: wv.getmycovidresult.com

Wyoming County, November 2, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.