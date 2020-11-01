Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected,

especially this afternoon and tonight, after a strong cold

front crosses.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 2 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts to around 45 mph are possible from

the southwest this morning, but more likely behind the cold

front later Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, before

starting to taper off late Monday morning. In addition, snow

showers will develop behind the front late Sunday afternoon into

Monday morning, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches forecast.

This could result in blowing of snow and reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&