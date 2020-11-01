Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast

Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

