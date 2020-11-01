Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast
Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
