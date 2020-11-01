 Skip to Content

Zambia’s risk of default highlights Africa’s debt crisis

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Facing financial difficulties aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, the southern African nation of Zambia is headed for a default on debt owed to private investors. One of Africa’s largest copper producers, Zambia has been heavily indebted for years but now could get an undesired reputation if a group of investors who hold up to $3 billion of the country’s eurobonds insist on interest payments that have come due. The cash-strapped country is a strong example of the debt distress for other governments in Africa even as they try to focus limited resources on urgent problems such as healthcare and education. 

