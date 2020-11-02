Algerian voters approve new constitution amid low turnout

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s electoral commission says a large majority of voters approved a revised constitution that imposes term limits and promises new freedoms. But turnout was low, and the opposition boycotted the vote. Algerians voted Sunday on the changes, aimed at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who ousted their long-serving autocratic president last year. The electoral commission head, Mohamed Charfi, said 66.8% of voters supported the changes, with 33.2% against. But fewer than one out of four registered voters went to the polls in Algeria’s lower-ever turnout. Charfi said Monday that the turnout of 23.7% was largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The revision of the constitution was among promises that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made when he was elected in December.