AP Top 25: No. 2 Alabama closes gap with Clemson; Liberty in

Clemson remains No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow victory over Boston College created a divide among the 62 sports writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week. The unbeaten Liberty Flames entered the rankings for the first time ever at No. 25. Penn State is out for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.