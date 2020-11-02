Brian Cochran sworn in as the new Mercer County Prosecutor

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- Brian Cochran was sworn in as the new Mercer County Prosecutor on Monday.

With elections tomorrow, Cochran's name will still appear on the ballot for this position. Cochran was sworn in two months earlier due to the resignation of former Mercer County Prosecutor, George Sitler.

Cochran says he plans to crack down on child abusers, violent criminals, and the drug issues within the county. The father of three says he hopes his past law enforcement experience will help him bring success to the area.

"That experience I think will be very helpful to me as far as my relationships with law enforcement officers out here because it's important that the Prosecution's officer and law enforcement officers work together and corporate and communicate with each other. That's not saying that we will agree on everything but we work together and do our very best to get the best results for the citizens of Mercer County," Cochran said.

Cochran's term as Prosecuting Attorney is set for 4 years.