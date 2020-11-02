Cold temperatures with sunny skies popping in for Monday

A cold and windy morning is upon us. Temperatures starting us off in the 20s and lower 30s with wind gusts hitting 25-40 MPH. These stronger winds are allowing our feels like temperatures to be in the teens and 20s! Brr!

A Wind Advisory is issued until 2 PM for northern and western Pocahontas county. For Greenbrier, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Bland, Wythe and Tazewell counties until 1PM.

Highs today will be roughly 20 degrees below average. Most will see highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Snow showers will taper off during the morning hours. Northern and western Pocahontas county will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM.

During the morning commute be aware of slick roads and poor visibility. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout today leading to sunny conditions by the later morning.

Overnight expect clear and cool conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds will still be breezy with gusts hitting 25-30 MPH at times.

If heading out to the polls tomorrow weather is looking fair. Temperatures should be warmer in the upper 40s and 50s, but we will hold onto breezy conditions until the evening. Wind gusts will reach 15-25 MPH.

Shouldn't worry about any rain showers for the rest of the week. Also warmer air is in store.

