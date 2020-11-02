Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here is your forecast

Monday brought the coldest weather so far of the season. High temperatures only made it into the upper 30s/low 40s and some of us even woke up to a little snow on the ground.

Clear skies and strong northwesterly flow will allow for another cold night ahead, with temperatures falling into the low-mid 30s. We have been gusty throughout the day and we will remain gusty into the overnight hours.

Wind gust will stay between 25-30 MPH, with stronger gust along the highest elevations. The strong winds will make it feel colder than what it actually is. It will feel like the mid and upper 20s for most.

High pressure will continue to spread over the region for Election Day, so expect abundant sunshine throughout the day. It will be a cold start to your Election Day forecast, but temperatures will be warmer than Monday. High temperatures Election Day afternoon will rise into the 50s.

If you are voting early in the morning, make sure you bundle up and protect your skin as you head to the polls. However, afternoon voters will just need a lighter jacket.

Heading into Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. You will want to bundle up if you are going to be outdoors on Election night.

We will warm up nicely into mid-week, with temperatures being near or above average. Check out that full forecast tonight at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW.