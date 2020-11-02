Ex-South Korean President Lee back to prison after ruling

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak has been sent back to prison, days after the country’s top court upheld his 17-year prison term for corruption crimes. South Korea television stations showed a convoy of black vehicles, including one carrying Lee, arriving at Seoul’s Dongbu Detention Center on Monday. Center officials later confirmed his imprisonment. Lee was convicted of taking bribes from big businesses including Samsung, embezzling corporate funds of a company that he owned and committing other corruption-related crimes before and when he served as president from 2008-13.