Experts to discuss COVID-19 vaccine development and implementation in W.Va.

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) – The Bioscience Association of WV (BioWV) will host an informative (and free) webinar from 2-3pm on Tuesday, Nov. 10th highlighting the status of vaccines and therapeutics in development to combat COVID-19 and the plan for rolling out the vaccine(s) in West Virginia, once available.

Featuring Phyllis Arthur, organizational lead on COVID-19 response for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, the presenters will cut through the clutter to highlight the vaccines/therapeutics most likely to earn approvals as well as the plan for how West Virginia will distribute them.

“Striking” and “unprecedented” are just a few terms to describe the amazing speed with which America’s biopharmaceutical industry and the global research community have responded to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19,” said Bryan Brown, Executive Director of BioWV. “For its part, the State of West Virginia has been nationally recognized for its management of, and response to the virus. This webinar will share important information all West Virginians should be aware of.”

To register, click here or visit: www.biowv.org/events.html.

Ms. Arthur is an organizational lead on COVID-19 response for BIO, responsible for working with member companies in vaccines, antimicrobial resistance, molecular diagnostics and biodefense on policy, legislative and regulatory issues.

Dr. Marsh, in his role as COVID-19 Czar, coordinates the state’s response to the challenges of the new coronavirus, collaborating with federal, state, and local agencies, health officials, researchers and other agencies helping with the effort.

Event sponsorship is being provided by Mylan, VWR, BIO, PhRMA, Pfizer, Novartis, and Advantage Technologies.

For additional information, contact Bryan Brown at (304) 546-5500.