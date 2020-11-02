Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunfire has erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital and police have surrounded the sprawling campus. There were no immediate reports of injuries but Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire Monday was ongoing. No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack. Last year, a bomb outside of the campus’ gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.