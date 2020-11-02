In Brazil, a parrot puppeteer’s death stirs the nation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An outpouring of emotion in Brazil has followed news that the puppeteer behind Louro José — a two-foot tall parrot that’s a fixture on the country’s most popular morning show – had passed away. Louro José’s puppeteer, Tom Veiga, suffered a stroke caused by an aneurysm at his home in Rio de Janeiro, at age 47. For more than two decades, his green-and-yellow bird was comic relief on the television program Mais Voce, and somewhere between sidekick and co-host to Ana Maria Braga. The program was a welcome source of levity in a country accustomed to news of violence, inequality plus political and economic turbulence.