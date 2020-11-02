Local facility tackles elderly and social isolation

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- The Havens at Princeton has been working extra hard to make sure that each one of their seniors don't feel alone. Thanks to warmer weather this fall, most of their activities have been outdoors.

"We've been able to do some patio activities outside. They love filling up the bird feeders. We also have bingo, and painting and a lot of cooking," Director of Community Relations at The Havens, Lisa Dicker said.

Whether it's a lack of social interaction, missing family and friends, or remembering what once was, Dicker says her staff is making sure that their residents don't become distressed.

"We are monitoring signs of depression, signs of weight loss, and making sure we stay pro active with that," Dicker said.

Dicker says the Havens is currently in the process of scheduling a meeting this week to determine what their protocol for families and their residents will be for the thanksgiving holiday.

For resident, Nancy Moore, she says she's grateful to still be able to visit with her son, even if they're separated by glass.

"It's wonderful to be able to have a window visit, but I'd much rather for him to be able to come into the room because we have a more intimate conversation and visit," Resident, Nancy Moore said.

For her son, David, closer contact with his mom would be better.

"It's a little bit frustrating. You're missing a lot of family because we just got back from the beach and she usually visits for a little while," Ms. Moore, David Kissam said.

Kissam and others are looking forward to a return to the days when holiday visits don't have social distancing on the menu.