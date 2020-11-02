Mercer County Courthouse limiting access to the facility on election night

MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Due to increased concerns with, COVID-19, and in consultation with the Mercer County Health Department, the Mercer County Courthouse will be limiting access to the facility on election night, and with increased protocols.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., a sign in sheet will be available to help track all persons in the building.

Masks are required.

Candidates will be permitted to the courthouse with a maximum of three guests.

Elected officials and other required staff are permitted

For further information or for questions regarding these protocols, please contact the Mercer County Commission at (304) 487-8306.

See the latest political news, here: https://wvva.com/politics/

Make sure to watch WVVA News at 5a - 6:30a, 12, 5, 6, 10, & 11 online and on our app.