Operation “Second Wave” dismantles local ‘poly-drug network’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that Gregory Eugene Woods, 43, of Charleston, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Woods is one of 14 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave,” which dismantled a poly-drug network operating in Kanawha and Fayette Counties.

“Woods returned to drug dealing even while still on federal supervised release from a prior drug conviction,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great job by law enforcement in the “Second Wave” investigation that netted Woods and 13 others.”

On April 21, 2020, the Charleston Police Department stopped Woods’ vehicle for a traffic violation. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle, and police seized approximately two ounces of cocaine hidden in a coffee cup.

Woods was on his way to deliver the cocaine to an individual in Montgomery, West Virginia who was under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Woods was on federal supervised release at the time of the traffic stop. In 2016, he was convicted of using a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Woods faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 1, 2021.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation.

