Peru’s president to face a 2nd impeachment vote in Congress

LIMA, Peru (AP) — For the second time in less than two months, opposition members in Peru’s congress have persuaded legislators to adopt a motion that will require President Martin Vizcarra to face an impeachment vote. The president survived a similar proceeding in September when opponents accused him of obstructing an investigation into a $50,000 contract for an obscure singer hired to give motivational talks to public employees. Vizcarra is now being accused of taking $670,000 in bribes from a construction company while he served as governor of Peru’s southern state of Moquegua in 2011-2014. The president has denied the allegations. The latest motion to proceed to an impeachment vote next Monday received 60 votes in favor and 40 against, while 18 members of congress abstained.