Portion of Bluewell evacuated, Rt. 52 closed after propane leak

BLUEWELL, WV (WVVA) -- A propane leak prompts evacuations and road closures in Bluewell.

According to the Bluefield Fire Deparment, all residences and businesses within 800-1,600 meters of the leak, which occurred at the Cargo station, have been evacuated.

Both lanes of Rt. 52 through Bluewell are also closed to traffic.

Fire department officials say the leak is being fixed. However, there is not an estimated time for when people may return to the area or traffic will reopen.

