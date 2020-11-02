Rainelle receives transportation and recreation grant

RAINELLE W. VA. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Rainelle on Monday to reward the town with a $500,000 grant.

The money is coming from the West Virginia Department of Transportation and will be used for phase two of the Rainelle Street Scape project and the Recreational Trails Program.

This will help the city repair sidewalks downtown, which is a project that is already under way, and will allow them to build recreational trails.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, this will attract more people to the area, bring more employment opportunities, and also help the local economy.

"When you fix our sidewalks and our appearances and make us look more beautiful, [and] when you do stuff to our trails it just brings people here, and they spend money and the multiplier effect is astronomical," said Governor Justice.

The grant will also provide money for the Recreational Trails Program.