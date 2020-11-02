Ravens’ Humphrey says he has virus; Packers also have 1 case

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a post on Twitter, Humphrey wrote Monday: “I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon.” Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday with what the team described as an “illness” but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Green Bay also reported having a player test positive, and the Browns said they would hold meetings remotely on Monday after an active player was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.