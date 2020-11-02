Redemption for Freeze part of wild ride for No. 25 Liberty

Hugh Freeze is fine with his own redemption being part of the story as Liberty’s football team makes school history. He just hopes the success the Flames have had in earning their first national ranking in the Top 25 is isn’t overshadowed by his past or any other off the field news. That includes the legal battles engulfing much of the narrative around the school’s administration. But while all that is going on the unbeaten Flames slipped into the poll at No. 25 this week. Freeze showed his team a photo of the poll and told them no matter what happens next, the recognition can never be taken away.