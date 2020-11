RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Precinct 25 in the Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Building in Rhodell will be open for election day Tuesday, despite a power outage.

The Raleigh County Clerk's office has taken generators, heaters, and other necessary equipment to the building in order to keep the precint open.

The power is expected to be restored on Tuesday around 4:00 PM to assist voters.