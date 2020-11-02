Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a small brush fire that started at a refugee center on the eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries. The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp, and was brought under control soon afterward. The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.