Plane from North Carolina with 3 aboard missing in New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a small plane carrying three people that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York. Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone says the twin-engine plane was carrying a pilot and two passengers and was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. The FAA says the Grumman American GA-7 was about a mile from the airport when controllers lost contact. It departed from Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in Burlington, North Carolina. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.