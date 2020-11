(WVVA) - Check out the best plays from Week 9 of the West Virginia high school football season.

#3: Jaylen Hall outruns the defense for a crucial score in a dominating 26-0 victory over rival River View.

#2: Grant Cochran and Josiah Honaker connect for a 93-yard TD strike in a 56-14 thrashing of Greenbrier East.

#1: Jace Colucci scoops up a punt return for a touchdown in a 22-14 defeat at the hands of Oak Hill.