Transportation will not be provided to polls on Election day

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- COVID-19 has presented many challenges, that's why the Republican and Democratic parties of Mercer County will not be providing transportation to the polls.



The decision was made to protect voter's safety.

Both democrats and republicans say that having strangers in a car together without knowing each other's pre-existing medical condition is the main concern.

They also added that many people who would normally get rides to the polls are high-risk.

Both committees didn't want to take chance of putting a driver or voter in danger.

They suggest contacting a neighbor or a trusted friend to drive instead.

Brenda Miller-Mann, a chairman of the Mercer County Republicans, says that "We had discussed that at one point in time, but you know with covid, there's just too much risk to it. So we decided not to attempt it."



Deb McCarthy, a member of the Mercer County Executive Democratic Committee also is concerned about the pandemics effects. "Two people who might be at risk for COVID-19 transmission -- that was very concerning for us. So we decided not to pursue it."



In Virginia, the Tazewell Republican and Democratic offices are approaching the lack of transportation differently.

The Democratic committee encourages voters to contact the county's bus transportation system for rides.

The Republican committee says to call their office to see if there is an individual available to drive a voter.

Both are not running any official transportation systems for the county.

