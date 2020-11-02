Tuesday’s election is packed with choices for WVa voters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tuesday’s election is packed with choices for West Virginia voters. Incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden have the top billing in the race for president. Incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice is going up against Democratic challenger Ben Salango. Shelley Moore Capito is trying to become the first Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia in more than a century. She faces Democratic challenger Paula Jean Swearengin. There also are races for U.S. House, the Legislature, state agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, and state treasurer.