Week 10 WVSSAC football schedule

(WVVA) - There will be high school football games played nearly every day this week, as teams try to fit in as many games as possible into the final week of the regular season.

Here is the updated schedule for area football teams:

Monday, November 2:

Sherman at Shady Spring @ 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3:

Meadow Bridge at Philip Barbour @ 6 p.m.

Man at James Monroe @ 7 p.m.

Mount View at Lincoln Co. @ 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4:

PikeView at Van @ 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6:

Webster Co. at Montcalm @ 6 p.m.

Jame Monroe at Logan @ 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Gilmer Co. @ 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Pocahontas Co. @ 7 p.m.

Elkins at Nicholas Co. @ 7 p.m.

University at Oak Hill @ 7 p.m.

Princeton at George Washington @ 7:30 p.m.

South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson @ 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Lincoln Co. @ 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at River View @ 7:30 p.m.

Summers Co. at Mount View @ 7:30 p.m.

WVVA will continue to update the schedule as more information becomes available.