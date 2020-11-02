West Virginia law students will man voter hotline on Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Students at the West Virginia University College of Law will help staff an election protection hotline this Election Day. According to a news release from the school, the students will work with the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union to help citizens overcome any roadblocks as they exercise their right to vote on Tuesday. Students from the ACLU College of Law Chapter will be able to help with issues that include voter registration, problems at polling places and voter identification requirements. The hotline number is 304-355-5012.