What you need to know heading to the polls in the two Virginia’s

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - There are a few things voters need to keep in mind when heading to the polls on Tuesday. According to election officials in Tazewell and Mercer counties, remembering to bring a form of identification is the most important.

A picture ID, state driver's license, passport, even a utility bill with your name and address, are all forms of identification that meet the requirement. This year... another important thing to bring to the polls: a mask.

While voters cannot be turned away if they aren't wearing one, it's technically required in West Virginia by a governor's mandate, and according to the Tazewell County Director of Elections, it's highly encouraged in Virginia.

If you're planning to wear a campaign t-shirt or any kind of candidate or political party apparel to the polls in West Virginia, you should re-think that plan.

"We ask everyone to be patient and act civil. Leave their campaign signs in the car and their hats and their shirts, it's a politically neutral zone," Verlin Moye, the Mercer County Clerk, said.

But for Virginia voters -- according to election law -- that rule does not apply.

Another thing to keep in mind... opening and closing hours for polling places. In Virginia, polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM. In West Virginia, the polls open at 6:30 AM and close at 7:30 PM.

There's one rule exactly the same when it comes to voting in the two Virginia's: as long as you are in line to vote before polls close, you will get the opportunity to cast your ballot.

"By law, if you're in line by 7:30 when the polls close, you are issued a waiting voter permit, and you will be allowed to vote," Moye said. "We don't want to infringe upon anyone's right to vote. However, if you are not in line by 7:30, you are not going to be allowed, by law, to vote."

Curbside voting will be available in Tazewell County for voters currently infected with COVID-19. Secretary of State Mac Warner said West Virginia polling places are prepared for COVID-19 positive voters, but it's not curbside. He said you need to call in advance, and the election officials in your county will tell you what you need to do.

