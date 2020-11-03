A stretch of dry and mild weather is underway

With high pressure building in and taking residence across our region, we look to be on the dry side into the second half of the work week. We look clear and chilly tonight, with low temps dropping into the 30s.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies, light southwesterly winds, and slightly warmer temperatures, climbing into the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night should be again clear, cool, and dry, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

As of now, high pressure will keep us dry, with milder temperatures well into the 60s on Thursday and Friday as well. We look to possible squeak by with a drier weekend as well, but next week could be a different story.

Tropical moisture will start to bring in more cloud cover at the beginning of next week, and rain could be on our doorstep again by Tue-Wed. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA NEWS at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!