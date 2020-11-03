Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; Lithuania is fearful

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ first nuclear power plant has started operating, a project that has spooked its neighbor Lithuania. The Russian-built Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius began generating electricity on Tuesday, according to the Belarusian electricity operator Belenergo. Lithuanian authorities long have opposed the plant’s construction, arguing that the project has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has rejected those complaints, saying the plant’s design conforms to the highest international standards. Lithuania closed its sole Soviet-built nuclear power plant in 2009 and has now forbidden the purchase of energy from Belarus.