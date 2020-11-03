Butler assistant coach retires amid COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime college basketball coach Jeff Meyer has announced his retirement because of family considerations and COVID-19 concerns. Meyer followed LaVall Jordan from Michigan to Butler in 2017 after the Bulldogs hired Jordan as head coach. Will Vergollo, the team’s basketball analyst, has been promoted to assistant coach. Meyer spent 41 seasons as a basketball coach including 16 as the head coach at Liberty. He also served as an assistant at Purdue, Indiana, Missouri, Winthrop and South Florida.