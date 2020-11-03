ELECTION 2020: Carol Miller wins re-election to West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Incumbent Congresswoman Carol Miller has won re-election.

Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. I am especially grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering dedication. With honor and humility, I will continue to serve the people of West Virginia. The Coronavirus imposes real challenges, but I know the spirit of West Virginians will overcome any obstacle. We will harness the economic force of oil, gas, and coal to power our nation and the world into the future. Working together as West Virginians we will reinvest in our communities, rebuild our economy, and reinvigorate our state Carol Miller, upon the announcement of her victory

She ran her campaign on conservative platforms.

I'm pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, I strongly support protecting Medicare and Social Security... Carol Miller, www.electcarolmiller.com

The congresswoman was first elected to West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018.

Before Congress, she served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2006 to 2017.

Miller became the first female Majority Whip, according to https://miller.house.gov.

The Congresswoman serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the Oversight and Reform Committee, and the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She also manages real estate and owns a bison farm where she lives with her husband, in Huntington.

Born in Columbus, Ohio Miller is the daughter of Congressman Samuel L. Devine. She has two children and six grandchildren.

See more election results, here: https://wvva.com/election-results/

For the latest election news, visit

https://wvva.com/politics/