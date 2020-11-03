ELECTION 2020: Former police officer wins Raleigh County Magistrate’s race

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A former Beckley Police officer took the Raleigh County Magistrate's race over a field of four on Tuesday night.



It was the second election for the seat in 2020 after the incumbent winner in May elected not to take the seat.

Paul Blume beat out Stephanie French, who was the runner up in the primary, Brian Moore, and John Mays in the race.



Paul Blume served 22 years in the Beckley Police Dept., retiring in 2017 at the rank of Captain. He served several positions with that department ranging from community policing officer to patrol to detective. In 2006, he was appointed as Coordinator of the WV Southern Regional Highway Safety coordinator.



Blume was runner-up in the magistrate's race against incumbent Rick Jones in May.



