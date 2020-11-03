ELECTION 2020: Jim Justice re-elected as W.Va. Governor

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice has been re-elected.

This time, Justice ran as a republican. Justice first ran and was elected as a democrat then later became a republican.

He serves as the 36th governor of West Virginia and has done so since 2017.

Justice's a net worth of around $1.8 billion, according to Forbes, making him the wealthiest person in West Virginia.

He was born in Charleston and grew up in Raleigh County. He earned a bachelor's degree and Master of Business Administration from Marshall.

He inherited a coal mining business from his father and built a business empire with over 94 companies, including the Greenbrier.

As Governor of West Virginia, he is in charge of the state agencies that regulate many of his businesses.

Justice's mining companies have been under the spotlight for alleged cases of safety violation and unpaid taxes; in 2016, NPR called him the "top mine safety delinquent" in the United States.

According to a ProPublica investigation, Justice paid more than $128 million in judgments and settlements over unpaid bills by his businesses

Justice lives in Lewisburg, West Virginia, but is being sued about his residency by state house assistant minority whip Isaac Sponaugle, on the basis that Justice is not actually living in the West Virginia Governor's Mansion in Charleston.

The state constitution requires the governor to "reside at the seat of government."

The lawsuit is now before the West Virginia State Supreme Court.

