ELECTION 2020: Mac Warner re-elected as W.Va. Secretary of State

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mac Warner has been re-elected as Secretary of State for West Virginia.

Secretary Warner originally took office in January 2017.

Before his career as a politician or his military service, Warner graduated George Washington High School in Charleston.

He then graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

During his 23-year military career, Mac graduated West Virginia University's College of Law and earned two Master of Law Degrees.

He earned Master of Law degrees from the University of Virginia Law School and the Army's Judge Advocate General's School.

During his career in the United States Army, Secretary Warner served on four continents and held a variety of leadership and teaching positions, culminating as the Chief of International Law for the US Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany. He also served on the staff at the U.S. Army War College.

As Secretary of State, Mac has removed 193,000 ineligible voter registrations while registering 180,000 new voters.

His office initiated an Anti-Election Fraud Task force and closed hundreds of election and business/charity fraud investigations, according to his campaign site.

He and his wife Debbie Law Warner have been married for 38 years, and they raised four children in Monongalia County – all of whom are serving, or have served, in the United States military. The Warner’s have four grandchildren - and one on the way.

