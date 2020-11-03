ELECTION 2020: Mark Warner re-elected as a Virginia Senator

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia Senator, Mark Warner, has been re-elected to serve his third term.

Warner was first elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and re-elected to a second term in November 2014.

From 2002 to 2006, Warner served as Governor of Virginia.

He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Vice Chairman.

Warner was the first in his family to graduate from college, according to his campaign site, and he spent 20 years as a technology and business leader in Virginia before entering public office.

Senator Warner and his wife live in Alexandria, Virginia, and they have three daughters.

