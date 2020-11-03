ELECTION 2020: Patrick Morrisey re-elected as W.Va. Attorney General

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia's incumbent Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey has won re-election.

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Morrisey graduated with honors from Rutgers College with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science in 1989.

He also attended Rutgers School of Law–Newark, receiving his juris doctor in 1992. He opened a private law firm that same year.

Morrisey served as deputy staff director and chief health counsel for the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce from 1999 to 2004.

From 2004 to 2012, Morrisey worked as a lobbyist in Washington D.C.

Patrick Morrisey was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.

He is West Virginia’s first Republican Attorney General since 1933.

