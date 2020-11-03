ELECTION 2020: Puckett wins second term on Mercer County Commission

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Commission race ends in a victory for the incumbent.

Greg Puckett, the Republican Incumbent, will continue representing Region III in a second term.

Elected in 2014, Puckett also serves on the Mercer County 911 Board of Directors, the Mercer County Convention & Visitor's Bureau, and the Mercer County Planning Commission, among others. Click here to learn more about Puckett and his plans.

This story is developing and will be updated.

