ELECTION 2020: Puckett wins second term on Mercer County Commission
MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Commission race ends in a victory for the incumbent.
Greg Puckett, the Republican Incumbent, will continue representing Region III in a second term.
Elected in 2014, Puckett also serves on the Mercer County 911 Board of Directors, the Mercer County Convention & Visitor's Bureau, and the Mercer County Planning Commission, among others. Click here to learn more about Puckett and his plans.
