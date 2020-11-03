ELECTION 2020: Raleigh County lawyer takes out incumbent prosecuting attorney

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new leader will take the reigns as Raleigh County's Prosecuting Attorney for the first time since 2008.



Republican Benjamin Hatfield took the race over Democratic incumbent Kristen Keller on Tuesday night.



Both candidates fought a fierce campaign after Hatfield succeeded in taking more votes during the May primary.



While Keller took over the chief prosecutor job in 2008, she has worked in the office as an assistant prosecutor since 1983. On the campaign trail, she touted her winning record in the courtroom against rapists, murders, and other convicts, while describing her passion for serving as a victims' advocate. But it was not enough to sway voters.



Hatfield came into the race on a platform for change for the county's crime issues.



Hatfield is a nationally recognized civil litigation attorney with Farmer Cline & Campbell PLLC. He was named to the National Trial Lawyer's Top 40 Under 40 in 2019 and 2020 and to the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorney's Top 10 Under 40 in 2020.