ELECTION 2020: Shelley Moore Capito re-elected as Senator

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shelley Moore Capito has been re-elected to serve was a West Virginia State Senator.

Capito was first elected to the United States Senate in 2014.

She is the first female U.S. senator in West Virginia’s history.

Born in Glen Dale in the Northern Panhandle, she holds a B.S. in Zoology from Duke University and a M.Ed. from the University of Virginia.

Capito has served West Virginia’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 14 years.

She also serves on the Appropriations Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee; and the Rules and Administration Committee.

See more election results, here: https://wvva.com/election-results/

Stay with WVVA for updates.

For the latest election news, visit

https://wvva.com/politics/