Election day forecast outlined; taste of warmer temperatures in the near future

Even though temperatures are cool this morning, the weather for today is pretty fair. Temperatures will stay cooler than average by around ten degrees only reaching into the upper 40s and 50s.

If heading out to the polls you can leave the rain gear at home! Continuing with sunny skies and dry conditions today. Winds will still be breezy into the afternoon with wind gusts reaching anywhere from 15-25 MPH.

Overnight expect clear skies with cool temperatures to take over. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s with a calm westerly wind.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the 60s. On Wednesday our highs should reach into the 60s again for most of the viewing area.

High pressure stays stationary over our area for the rest of the work week allowing dry conditions to remain.

If wanting to do any outdoor plans this work week it will be perfect weather to do so. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with high pressure remaining in control.

Hurricane Eta is soon to make landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane! Some model runs are hinting at this system heading back out towards the Gulf of Mexico (after landfall) and possibly hitting the United States sometime this weekend or early next week. Dynamics of hurricanes can change after landfall, so we will keep a close eye on this system!