EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long voting lines on Election Day aren’t unusual or necessarily a sign of nefarious activity. Many factors contribute, including heavier-than-expected turnout, too few or malfunctioning voting machines, or poll workers who don’t show up for their assignments. A new factor this year is social distancing measures at polling places because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lines naturally will be longer when people are trying to keep at least 6 feet between themselves and the next voter.