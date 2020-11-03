Extremists kill 12, kidnap others in Nigeria, residents say

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Residents say insurgents have killed at least 12 people and abducted nine women and young girls in Nigeria’s troubled northeast. The incident occurred Sunday morning at a village near from Chibok in Borno state. That’s where Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014, causing international outrage. The military has yet to comment on the new attack. Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have been abducting girls as part of their violent campaign to establish strict Islamic rule in northeast Nigeria.