Facing pandemic economic woes, Nepal reopens to adventurers

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has reopened its peaks and trails for foreign adventurers in hopes of providing much needed income for hundreds of thousands of guides, porters and workers who have been unemployed for months because of the pandemic. For now the reopening will come with restrictions and mainly be limited to those seeking to to climb or trek its famous peaks. Visitors now need to get prior approval, give details of their itinerary, hire a local outfitting company and have health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment. They are required to take a coronavirus test before leaving their home country, stay for a week in quarantine at a hotel in Kathmandu and then take another coronavirus test before being allowed to go up the mountains.