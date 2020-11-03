France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister says French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists in a recent operation in Mali. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French force in the region, called Barkhane, also confiscated weapons and equipment from the fighters in the operation Friday. Parly is currently visiting Mali’s capital Bamako. After Mali’s president was ousted in August by a military junta, she urged the transitional government to hold democratic elections “as quickly as possible.” France, which has suffered repeated deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, has thousands of forces in Africa to help fight terrorist groups.