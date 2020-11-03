ELECTION 2020: GOP Rep. David McKinley wins northern West Virginia district
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David McKinley has won a sixth term. McKinley defeated Democrat Natalie Cline.
McKinley has represented his northern West Virginia district since 2011.
The 73-year-old McKinley has touted his background as a professional engineer and a seventh-generation West Virginian, as well as efforts to help small businesses and rural communities and protect health care for state residents, especially veterans.
According to campaign finance records, McKinley outraised Cline by a 13-to-1 margin.
