In video interview, Russian MH17 suspect denies involvement

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A suspect charged with involvement in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 has denied involvement in the attack in video interviews played in a Dutch courtroom. The recorded comments by Oleg Putalov played Tuesday marked the first time the voice of one of the four suspects in the downing of the Boeing 777 has been heard in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the deadly attack. After years of investigations, prosecutors concluded that a Russian-made Buk missile launched from territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels brought down the passenger jet on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board the plane headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.