It’s here: What to watch on Election Day in America

Election Day is finally upon the U.S. Or at least what America still calls Election Day, since nearly 100 million people have already cast ballots in the election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. That’s the result of an election system that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century, prompting many voters to take advantage of advance voting rather than head to polling places in person at a time when coronavirus cases are rising. Both candidates are offering voters divergent visions for how to tackle the pandemic and other pressing challenges.